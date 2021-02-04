100 Mile ice rink organizers to pitch all-season sports facility

Nadaya McNeil and her father John McNeil are excited to be part of creating a new outdoor ice rink in 100 Mile House this winter. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Nadaya McNeil and her father John McNeil were instrumental in creating a new outdoor ice rink in 100 Mile House this winter. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile Outdoor Rink Society is seeking public input as part of a pitch for an all-season rink and outdoor multi-use sports complex.

Nadaya McNeil, who was instrumental in getting the ice rink at the former 100 Mile Junior High site, said she expects to propose the idea to the Cariboo Regional District and District of 100 Mile in early March. She is asking for comments from the public and various user groups as to how the rink has benefited them and why it should continue in the future.

“I feel it wouldn’t hurt to show how much the community is behind this is how much we deserve and want this,” McNeil said, adding this pilot year was a huge success for the rink. “Given the way the town has come out, we’ve proven that we’re ready to take this further.”

McNeil said she plans to outline the need to have a permanent ice rink-multi-use sports facility on the site, given the town’s changing demographic and a growing desire for more outdoor health and fitness amenities. She is already meeting with contractors to get quotes on future costs, looking at fundraising ideas and reaching out to user groups, such as schools, to prepare for the meeting.

The South Cariboo Joint Committee of the Cariboo Regional District provided $2,000 in funding this year for the outdoor rink after School District 27 gave them permission to use the former courts at 100 Mile Junior Secondary. The lease of the site was only for this year.

“We’re confident we’re going to have a strong proposal going in,” McNeil said. “I want to show them how people feel about it. We need to show them the town is behind this.”

Those looking to get involved can reach McNeil at 100milerink@gmail.com.

