The Pathfinders and Rangers stand together for a group photo on Tuesday, May 28, following two special presentations at the Girl Guide’s campfire. Kaylee Gilbert was presented with the winning Girl Guides badge she created on Tuesday evening, while Keeley Holloway received the Canada Cord award, the highest honour attainable as a Pathfinder. From left to right: Marley Stusrud, Sophia Barrick, Beth Munro, Kaylee Gilbert, Keeley Holloway, and Aly Price. Raven Nyman photo.

100 Mile House Girl Guides hold campfire and awards

The Pathfinders and Rangers stand together for a group photo on Tuesday, May 28, following two special presentations at the Girl Guide’s campfire. Kaylee Gilbert was presented with the winning Girl Guides badge she created on Tuesday evening, while Keeley Holloway received the Canada Cord award, the highest honour attainable as a Pathfinder. From left to right: Marley Stusrud, Sophia Barrick, Beth Munro, Kaylee Gilbert, Keeley Holloway, and Aly Price.

raven.nyman@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Northern B.C. hotel owner wants to keep goats to tame weeds

Just Posted

South Cariboo Visitor Centre brings BeadTrails to 100 Mile

‘I hope it opens up our corridor and puts the South Cariboo on the map’

100 Mile House RCMP asks public to avoid Lakewood Inn

Police are investigating ‘serious’ domestic assault

Float Plane’s emergency landing ends with no injury in Forest Grove

The pilot confirmed he overshot a small pond and skidded onto a field

Homeowner finds dynamite in crawl space

The police report for the South Cariboo area

Do you already know who you will vote for in the upcoming federal election?

Do you already know who you will vote for in the upcoming… Continue reading

VIDEO: Alex Trebek says his response to cancer treatment is ‘kind of mind-boggling’

The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he’s responding very well to chemotherapy

Grieving mom says son who died in B.C. recovery house ‘would’ve been better off homeless’

Zach Plett, 21, was found dead in a recovery-house bed on Dec. 15, 2018

Hotline to help human trafficking victims, take witness tips launches Canada-wide

The new hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, all year, at 1-833-900-1010

Indigenous bidders for Trans Mountain pipeline await Ottawa decision

Multiple offers line up for controlling stake in pipeline

No contact order sought for accused Penticton quadruple killer and wife

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

Ferry hits whale near Seattle

Passengers on the M/V Wenatchee say they saw an injured whale bleeding after the impact

Northern B.C. hotel owner wants to keep goats to tame weeds

Livestock is not permitted in Prince Rupert according to city bylaw

Bare arms, no ties should be allowed at B.C. Legislature: report

Indigenous, traditional and religious garb is also allowed

Most Read