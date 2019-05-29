100 Mile House Girl Guides hold campfire and awards

The Pathfinders and Rangers stand together for a group photo on Tuesday, May 28, following two special presentations at the Girl Guide’s campfire. Kaylee Gilbert was presented with the winning Girl Guides badge she created on Tuesday evening, while Keeley Holloway received the Canada Cord award, the highest honour attainable as a Pathfinder. From left to right: Marley Stusrud, Sophia Barrick, Beth Munro, Kaylee Gilbert, Keeley Holloway, and Aly Price. Raven Nyman photo.

