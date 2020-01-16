Eddi Bjornson with her new puppy Remington. (Max Winkelman - 100 Mile Free Press).

100 Mile House couple wins puppy “lottery”

An incredible 1,200 applications received for 17 puppies

One out of 17 puppies surrendered to the B.C. SPCA was adopted by a 100 Mile House couple who felt as though they “won the lottery.”

“We’ve raised huskies before. We lost one two and a half years ago and we were just ready to get a puppy and when we saw them on the news we threw our hat in hoping we could get one,” says Eddi Bjornson who drove down to Penticton to pick up “Remington” on Jan. 8.

The drive to Penticton was really bad in the morning but the drive back was great, she says.

“He’s just gonna become a member of our family.”

The puppies were brought into the SPCA on Christmas Eve after RCMP and animal control officers responded to a complaint and found the puppies, along with two adult dogs, living outside in the cold in the B.C. Interior. The owner surrendered the dogs to animal control who held them for one night before transferring them to the SPCA. The puppies were eight to 10 weeks old when they were rescued.

“It’s a true Christmas miracle that these puppies were saved from neglect and brought in from the cold,” said B.C. SPCA chief prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty.

Bjornson says they feel very lucky to be one of the chosen ones to receive a puppy because there were a lot of people who applied (in total the SPCA received 1,200 applications for the 17 puppies).

Remington came to work with Bjornson, who owns Exquisite Florals & Gifts, on Jan. 10.

– With files from Jesse Day

