Phil Doddridge crafts a custom fish fly during a meeting of the 100 Mile Fly Fishers. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile Fly Fishers angling for new members

The group meets every Tuesday night at the 100 Mile House Curling Club

The 100 Mile Fly Fishers club is hoping to hook new members.

Club president Dave Mingo has put the call out on social media to raise awareness about the club after its numbers dwindled to 15, with few of them active.

“We’re a bunch of old guys,” Mingo said. “It’s nice to get people with new ideas who may have been here for one year or maybe 15 years. (If you’re new) we will help you out and if you have more experience than we have, well, come and help us out. Sharing knowledge is really the main thing our club is all about.”

The club meets every Tuesday during the winter months from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the 100 Mile Curling Club. The meetings are aimed at socializing and sharing tips on how to tie flies for use in the summer.

Mingo, who has been with the club since 1994, said it’s a great way to meet people and learn the locations of the best fishing holes. He said Irish Lake is one of the best spots for beginners because it has lots of fish and new docks installed by the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC. Similar docks have been installed at Higgins Lake, Greeny Lake and others along Highway 24.

“They’re not really busy, mostly, so you can still cast a fly from most of the fishing docks. If you’re so inclined to just toss a line and bobber out there that works as well in most of these lakes,” Mingo said.

The 100 Mile Fly Fishers are also community-minded. They helped to install the fencing around Little Bridge Creek to keep cattle out and create a more natural habitat for fish. They also provide data and information to local fishery technicians and biologists about the health of fish and their environments.

“We get together, tie flies, share our patterns and share our success and lack of success stories,” Mingo said.

Mingo said he plans to organize a club fishing day once the ice melts. He is also considering putting together a fly fishing class in Centennial Park so the public can try the sport.

Anyone interested is invited to join them any Tuesday night. Club dues are $30 for a year to cover the lounge rental.


Dave Mingo is the president of the 100 Mile Fly Fishers and has been a member of the club since 1994. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile Fly Fishers, including Phil Doddridge and Dave Mingo, meet every Tuesday at the 100 Mile Curling Club to swap fishing stories and make flies for the summer. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Phil Doddridge hands a bead back to Dave Mingo as they make handmade flies together for fly fishing. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

