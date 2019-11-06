100 Mile Fire Department hosts a haunted house for a good cause

Nathan Hollander is pictured inside the 100 Mile Fire and Rescue Department’s fire hall for their second annual haunted house for the public on Thursday, Oct. 31. Millar Hill photos.

There was something lurking around the 100 Mile Fire and Rescue Department on Oct. 31 and it wasn’t your trusty man or woman in a yellow and red suit.

For a second time, local firefighters turned their fire hall inside out for a haunted house, in efforts of raising money for a charitable organization.

According to Fire Chief Roger Hollander, the superstitious event raised more than $500, after an even bigger turnout in comparison to last year.

“It was a really great evening,” said Hollander. “We had 200 people line up to walk through the haunted house and we received many compliments from local residents.”

According to Hollander, one resident said it reminded them of something they would see at Universal Studios, but not quite.

It took the entire day to get the inside of the department’s hall ready for the evening event.

“We started setting up at 8 a.m. and didn’t finish until it was time to start letting people in,” said Hollander. “We wouldn’t have been able to do it without our local firefighters volunteering their time.”

This year, the team didn’t consider a theme for the haunted house, but instead, each section featured something a little different.

As the public walked into the haunted house, they were faced with ghostly-looking children, masked men, bodiless heads, clowns and more.

Hollander said the department has already begun planning next year’s haunted house and if enough volunteer support is behind making it happen, they are going to consider a theme for next year.

The proceeds from the haunted house will be donated to the Movember Foundation, a global organization dedicated to changing the face of men’s health.

Hollander said with Movember being after Halloween, it only seemed right to donate to the foundation.

