100 Mile figure skaters star on ice

Mackenzie Thibeault skates during the 100 Mile Skating Club’s final show of the season, Our Skating Stars. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Mackenzie Thibeault skates during the 100 Mile Skating Club’s final show of the season, Our Skating Stars. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Mackenzie Thibeault shows off her figure skating skills as part of Our Skating Stars.Mackenzie Thibeault shows off her figure skating skills as part of Our Skating Stars.
Mackenzie Williams figure skates at the 100 Mile Skating Club’s last show of the season last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Mackenzie Williams figure skates at the 100 Mile Skating Club’s last show of the season last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Mackenzie Williams participated in 100 Mile Skating Club’s last show of the season last Saturday.Mackenzie Williams participated in 100 Mile Skating Club’s last show of the season last Saturday.
Ella Frizzi glides across the ice at the South Cariboo Rec Centre last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Ella Frizzi glides across the ice at the South Cariboo Rec Centre last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Cali Bishop figure skates during the 100 MIle Skating Club’s final show of the season. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Cali Bishop figure skates during the 100 MIle Skating Club’s final show of the season. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Olivia Guenther skates at the SOouth Cariboo Rec Centre last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Olivia Guenther skates at the SOouth Cariboo Rec Centre last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Figure skating members of the 100 MIle Skating Club perform a routine to the tune of ‘It’s a Hard Knocks Life’ at the South Cariboo Rec Centre last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Figure skating members of the 100 MIle Skating Club perform a routine to the tune of ‘It’s a Hard Knocks Life’ at the South Cariboo Rec Centre last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Members of the 100 Mile Skating Club performed for friends and family at Our Skating Stars, the club’s final show of the season. (Patrick Davies photos - 100 Mile Free Press)Members of the 100 Mile Skating Club performed for friends and family at Our Skating Stars, the club’s final show of the season. (Patrick Davies photos - 100 Mile Free Press)
Around 75 members of the 100 Mile Skating Club participated in their last show of the year at the South Cariboo Rec Centre Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Around 75 members of the 100 Mile Skating Club participated in their last show of the year at the South Cariboo Rec Centre Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile Skating Club ended its season with its show Our Skating Stars.

Club coach Cindy Mardyn said her 75 students worked hard to bring the show to life. The youth included members of her Canskate, Powerskate and Starskate programs.

“Today was basically a finale of the year. All the kids have worked from September until now to accomplish some pretty decent skills,” Mardyn said. “The community here is amazing and it’s so phenomenal to see the support that comes, not only from parents and grandparents but from donations from the community.”

Mardyn said skating is now over for the season but several of her students will be preparing for their first-ever competition in October.

“COVID put a damper on competitions for the last couple of years, so we’re playing a little bit of catch up but the skaters are doing really well,” Mardyn said. “Hopefully they’ll remember what they’ve learned when they come back.”


