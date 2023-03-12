100 Mile figure skaters star on ice

The 100 Mile Skating Club ended its season with its show Our Skating Stars.
Club coach Cindy Mardyn said her 75 students worked hard to bring the show to life. The youth included members of her Canskate, Powerskate and Starskate programs.
“Today was basically a finale of the year. All the kids have worked from September until now to accomplish some pretty decent skills,” Mardyn said. “The community here is amazing and it’s so phenomenal to see the support that comes, not only from parents and grandparents but from donations from the community.”
Mardyn said skating is now over for the season but several of her students will be preparing for their first-ever competition in October.
“COVID put a damper on competitions for the last couple of years, so we’re playing a little bit of catch up but the skaters are doing really well,” Mardyn said. “Hopefully they’ll remember what they’ve learned when they come back.”
