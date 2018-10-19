100 Mile Elementary holds book fair fundraiser

‘It’s excellent. It’s always really well receive by parents and teachers’

Grade 2 student Thorsten Cibrian and Grade 6 student Ximena Cibrian purchase goodies from volunteer cashier and Grade 7 student Liam Guimond at 100 Mile Elementary’s book fair. Beth Audet photos.

100 Mile Elementary is running its semi-annual book fair this week, corresponding with the parent-teacher interviews.

From Oct. 15 to 19, the library is decked out in scholastic books, posters, pencils, bookmarks and more.

Lisa Davidson, the school’s Grade 3 teacher and librarian, has been helping run the fair throughout the week.

“It’s excellent. It’s always really well received by parents and teachers,” she said. “I think it’s a good opportunity for the kids to come and see books they don’t often get to.”

Davidson said the fair also serves as a great fundraiser for the school and library.

Depending on how well their sales are, they can end up with books for the library or funds for equipment or both. Each school gets to decide how it’s rewarded, she said.

Grade 5 student Jordyn Hogan-Taylor said it was far too difficult to choose her favourite book.

“I’m really into Warriors books and also the Last Dragon Chronicles.”

She said the Warrior books are about different clans who “live by the warrior code.”

“They’re really good books.”

When asked what she loves about reading, she said, “Well, I just kind of like calming and relaxing.”

For Grade 6 student Ximena Cibrian, reading is not at all about relaxing.

She said her favourite thing about reading is “the adventure in the books.”

Ximena’s brother Thorsten, who’s in Grade 2, also took the opportunity to browse through the wide selection of stories.

He said Pokemon books are always his favourites.

Ty Robert Williams, another Grade 2 student, said they read every morning in his class.

“We have our own book boxes in class … it’s fun.”

He said his favourite are the Piggie and Gerald books.

Grade 3 student Austin James St. Louis also had high praise for Piggie and Gerald. He said he quite enjoys Scaredy Squirrel as well.

When asked what he thought of the book fair, he gave two enthusiastic thumbs up and said, “Good.”

The book fair checkout was run by two volunteer students: Liam Guimond, Grade 7, and Ty Kreschuk, Grade 6.

Guimond said he worked the book fair because, “I did it for the last two years so I thought why not go three.”

Both cashiers said they love to read, themselves.

Guimond is into history books while Kreschuk said he leans more toward treasure and exploring books.

Grade 5 student Jordyn Hogan-Taylor checks out some of the books at the 100 Mile Elementary book fair on Tuesday, Oct. 16. Beth Audet photo.