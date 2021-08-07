Lac La Hache postmistress retires after 25 years

What words can you find to describe the last month? I am thinking nervous, apprehensive, worried, thankful and grateful – quite a mouthful isn’t it?

I’m nervous hearing the helicopters and planes, apprehensive about the heat wave and forecasted thunderstorms, grateful that our community did not have any lightning strikes that started fires. The storms mostly passed us, although we did have 10 minutes of torrential downpour one day this week.

There is a new gal in town – her name is Lucille and she has been hanging around at the south end of Lac La Hache Lake. Has anyone seen that super-duper bright orange helicopter doing her test runs out our way?

Now for some town news – our postmistress Bonnie Fouchier retired on July 15 after spending just over 25 years serving our community. She has had a long career working for Canada Post, a total of 38 years. I am thankful she chose to spend most of her working life here with us. Bonnie is truly going to be missed – her smile, cheerfulness and willingness to help. Her position has not been permanently filled yet.

As a point of interest, our Post Office this year will celebrate 150 years.

The Community Club held its regular meeting and Annual General Meeting on July 22. It is always disappointing more people don’t attend. The board remains the same with Brittany Wasstrom as president, Wendy Williams vice president and Jeanette McCrea as treasurer. I am still the secretary.

Plans are in the works to repair/change the roof of the schoolhouse as some shingles are loose. There is also a need to get the logs of the schoolhouse checked as it appears some of the timbers have started rotting. The school was built in 1932.

The Community Club has also increased visual security at the Community Hall and the Rolf Zeis Memorial Arena. These buildings are under surveillance 24 hours per day and all I will say is “Smile You Are ON Candid Camera.” Hopefully, this will stop any naughtiness going on – it will be nice to identify the culprit dumping garbage behind the Thrift Store and see who is hanging around the arena at night.

Some time ago I talked about getting a speed sign put up – I have been in touch with CRD director Al Richmond and he advises that as we are an unincorporated community it always takes a bit longer to get permission from the Ministry of Transportation. Well, guess what? An engineer was on site this week staking and marking out the site for this speed sign. Hopefully, people will slow down. We recently had two speed-related incidences that could have been more disastrous. One was a rear-ender near the Race Trac gas station and the other was at Hwy 97 and Dodge Road North where a community box was hit and knocked loose from its pedestal.

It’s not too late to buy a ticket for the Greeny Lake Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser. Tickets for the 50/50 draw are available at Lac La Hache Food Mart, Donex, Gopher Rentals and Kal Tire. The cost of the ticket is $20 and the draw date is Sept. 4. For info, call Barb Noiles at 250-396-4088.

Congratulations to Pete Rees – plans are in place to opening Pete’s house home-style cooking on Wright Station Road. The menu will offer soup, salad, sandwiches and burgers. Good luck on your new venture!

I like to save the best news for the last – Pam King’s fundraiser for the Christmas Hamper campaign has climbed to $374 as of July 23. I have never met anyone with such drive and energy – not only does she make daily specials, fill the coolers with all sorts of yummy goodies, but now she has been offering free breakfasts for evacuees. Busy, busy, busy! Thumbs up to Pam and her crew for a job well done!

In closing, I would say I am amazed at all the posts where people are offering a place to park an RV or trailer, offering animal boarding, offers of food and clothing to those in need – sure makes the heart feel good to know there are so many wonderful people who are willing to help and give from their heart and not for any monetary gain or special recognition. Thank you to all!

