Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson

Health care crisis deepens as NDP fails to act

MLA Lorne Doerkson’s column to the Free Press

I’ve used this space many times in the last few years to talk about the challenges facing our health care system, both right here in Cariboo-Chilcotin and throughout the province.

Unfortunately, over the past few months, we’ve seen the health care crisis in B.C. consistently worsen, and it’s having profound impacts in every corner of the province.

In the past two weeks, two people have tragically lost their lives. A woman in North Vancouver passed away on a stretcher in the emergency room after waiting two days for treatment. In the Interior, an Ashcroft woman died from cardiac arrest – her local ER was closed and there was no local ambulance available. It’s absolutely heartbreaking to hear stories like this and I want to extend my deepest condolences to their families and friends.

We know that B.C.’s health care crisis is not limited to these two hospitals. In the Cariboo-Chilcotin, we’ve witnessed the crisis firsthand. The ER at 100 Mile District General Hospital was closed twice in June, and last Friday, we were informed it would be on “diversion” overnight until Monday. Closures like this are becoming more common in B.C. and can have dire consequences. The impacts are compounded in rural B.C., where a closed ER could mean people have to travel hundreds of additional kilometres to find care.

These tragedies and closures are beyond devastating, and it’s simply unacceptable this is the current reality in our health care system. Our health care workers are doing everything they can to keep the system functioning, but our hospitals are completely overwhelmed and understaffed. There needs to be accountability, and real action to solve this crisis. When we look at how other provincial governments have responded to similar situations, we’ve seen examples of the minister responsible being replaced. New Brunswick’s health minister was recently fired following a traumatic death in the ER. When will we see similar accountability here in B.C.?

We need action, and answers. Government has a responsibility to be honest with people about the true state of health care, but the NDP continue to downplay the problems and avoid giving any details about how they are addressing the situation.

People deserve to have confidence they will have access to the medical care they need in an emergency. But for far too many British Columbians, that is not possible right now. People deserve better.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterstrong

100 Mile House

Previous story
CAMERON: Can a new captain at BC Ferries set the ship straight?

Just Posted

The Spirit Bear, shown here preying on salmon in coastal British Columbia, is one of British Columbia’s recognized symbols. (Andrew S. Wright photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

South Cariboo Minor Softball’s 100 Mile N’ Hour U15 softball team shows off their bronze medals. (Photo submitted)
100 Mile N’ Hour teams bring home the medals

Des Rees, Chapter Director, Chapter AB-B from Sherwood Park near Edmonton. He and his wife came for the final ride before the GWRRA disbands this month. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Gold Wing Riders disband, ride into the sunset

Kelsey Watmough left, Kayla Nasby, Dayna Newbert and Martina Page took part in the carpentry aspect of the Women in Trades Program for the last three weeks. (Photo Submitted) Kelsey Watmough left, Kayla Nasby, Dayna Newbert and Martina Page took part in the carpentry aspect of the Women in Trades Program for the last three weeks. (Photo Submitted)
Women in Trades spruce up 108 Mile Ranch