Health care crisis deepens as NDP fails to act

I’ve used this space many times in the last few years to talk about the challenges facing our health care system, both right here in Cariboo-Chilcotin and throughout the province.

Unfortunately, over the past few months, we’ve seen the health care crisis in B.C. consistently worsen, and it’s having profound impacts in every corner of the province.

In the past two weeks, two people have tragically lost their lives. A woman in North Vancouver passed away on a stretcher in the emergency room after waiting two days for treatment. In the Interior, an Ashcroft woman died from cardiac arrest – her local ER was closed and there was no local ambulance available. It’s absolutely heartbreaking to hear stories like this and I want to extend my deepest condolences to their families and friends.

We know that B.C.’s health care crisis is not limited to these two hospitals. In the Cariboo-Chilcotin, we’ve witnessed the crisis firsthand. The ER at 100 Mile District General Hospital was closed twice in June, and last Friday, we were informed it would be on “diversion” overnight until Monday. Closures like this are becoming more common in B.C. and can have dire consequences. The impacts are compounded in rural B.C., where a closed ER could mean people have to travel hundreds of additional kilometres to find care.

These tragedies and closures are beyond devastating, and it’s simply unacceptable this is the current reality in our health care system. Our health care workers are doing everything they can to keep the system functioning, but our hospitals are completely overwhelmed and understaffed. There needs to be accountability, and real action to solve this crisis. When we look at how other provincial governments have responded to similar situations, we’ve seen examples of the minister responsible being replaced. New Brunswick’s health minister was recently fired following a traumatic death in the ER. When will we see similar accountability here in B.C.?

We need action, and answers. Government has a responsibility to be honest with people about the true state of health care, but the NDP continue to downplay the problems and avoid giving any details about how they are addressing the situation.

People deserve to have confidence they will have access to the medical care they need in an emergency. But for far too many British Columbians, that is not possible right now. People deserve better.

