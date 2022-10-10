FORSTER: Bridge Lake Fair talking 2023

Directors and members attending Bridge Lake Fair’s wrap-up meeting, September 17, comprised (L) Linda Farthing (back) and Pat Lytton. Back row, left: Lorraine Jerema, Sharon Stewart, Evelyn Crawford, Celeste Faessler, Marion Mickelsen; and, centre, Jaime Cameron with her wee one. (Diana Forster photo)

Bridge Lake Fair held its wrap-up meeting on Sept. 17, at the Lytton residence. Discussions centred around potential improvements to be made for the 2023 Fair on Aug. 19-20.

The annual general meeting, to which all members are invited, will be in November on a date yet to be determined.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24, at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC,) Mai Pedersen will instruct a class in basic paper quilling, which she kindly demonstrated at Bridge Lake Fair. Participants will each produce a bookmark/gift tag, a magnet and a Christmas card. The fee is $15 and space is limited. Reservations, which must include payment of fee, may be made by cash or cheque at the hall, or by e-transfer to mail to interlakescommunity@outlook.com No drop-ins are permitted. Please bring a ruler and, if possible, fine tweezers.

Telus will provide a further update on their PureFibre, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12 at ICC.

Deka Lake and District Volunteer Fire Department’s annual food drive for Interlakes Christmas gift boxes, is Sunday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They ask residents to bring their donations of non-perishable foods or cash to either Deka Firehall or Sulphurous Firehall during those hours. Cheques should be made out to Roe Lake and District Recreation Commission with “Interlakes Christmas Food Drive” on the subject line; tax-deductible receipts will be issued.

Birthday bubbly goes to Carolyn Charlton on her very special day, Oct. 15!

An accolade of congratulations on long-lasting wedding anniversaries are sent for Sharon and Jim Chislett’s 62nd; Paul and Celine Desaulniers’ 56th; Marsha and Dennis McCoy’s 52nd; and Patty and Tom Nash’s 47th.

Happy Thanksgiving to all!

CALENDAR

Reserve your $20 table at ICC’s Annual Outdoor Christmas Craft Fair, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12: call 250-609-4144.

Poker at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC): 6:45 p.m., Oct. 8 and 22. Play starts sharp at 7 p.m. Buy-in for $10 plus $2 for the hall.

There is no Log Cabin Quilters session at ICC on Oct. 12. The Oct. 19 session, from 9.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m., is for members only; and Oct. 26 is for Community Quilting.

Ladies Night is back at Mountain Spruce Community Centre (MSCC) at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13. Bring an appy or snack.

Crib at MSCC: Every other Friday. Note that the time changes to 7 p.m. as of the Oct. 14 game. For further information, call Ruth at 250 593 4865.

ICC Board meeting: 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24.

ICC will host Halloween festivities starting at 6:30 p.m., Oct. 31, with fireworks at 7 p.m. A concession will offer chili, hot dogs, hot drinks and mulled wine.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterstrong