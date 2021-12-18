Extend deadline for water licences

Once again, a lack of clear information from the NDP government is leading to confusion, misunderstanding and stress for British Columbians — this time, on the part of farmers, ranchers and small business owners who could soon lose their water rights.

If you use water from a well for non-domestic purposes, you are now legally required to get a water licence. This move aims to put a fair process in place for determining who uses the water, including during water shortages. This seems reasonable when you consider our growing population, as well as the impacts of climate change, which have contributed to several disasters this year.

However, in true NDP fashion, they’ve done a poor job of reaching out and informing the people affected. What’s more, many people who have tried to register have found the process to be confusing and cumbersome.

As a result, only about 5,000 of an estimated 20,000 existing non-domestic groundwater users in B.C. have registered. This means that if the NDP fails to improve its communication with those affected, and domestic wells are not registered ahead of the March deadline, nearly 16,000 British Columbians are at risk of losing their right to use that water altogether.

A few weeks ago, I sent a letter to Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations Minister Katrine Conroy, calling on the government to extend the deadline for groundwater users to register for licencing so no British Columbians are left without legal access to groundwater. This week our Interim Leader of the Official Opposition, Shirley Bond, as well as the leader of the BC Green Party have called on the minister to take these steps before it’s too late. The Opposition parties also want to know what specific action the minister plans to take to ensure these rights to water use are protected.

This is a second-term government that has had plenty of time to have seen this situation arising. There is no excuse for its inability to properly inform and register groundwater users for a licence over multiple years. Considering its mishandling of this situation, the NDP should extend this deadline, simplify the registration process, and start engaging in a comprehensive outreach effort to ensure no one is left behind.

It’s the right thing to do to support the thousands of people who depend on groundwater every day.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterstrong

100 Mile House