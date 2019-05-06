Diaries of a city kid: A series of firsts

You know the saying there is a first for everything? Well, in the two months of me living here, I feel like it has been nothing but a series of firsts for me.

My second day of living in 100 Mile House I was bit by my former roommate’s dog.

That was a first.

I didn’t know the severity of the situation until I dropped my pants and saw blood trickling down my leg in a few different spots.

I didn’t feel comfortable being around the dogs, so I decided to look for a new place to live. A couple of days after, I found a new place and moved myself in.

This is the first time I have ever lived on my own.

My mother thinks it’s a miracle that I have managed to survive for two months now and to be honest, I have to agree.

It’s funny, she is so astonished by the littlest things. For example, we will be video chatting on Facebook and I will be doing something like washing the dishes, and she is just so proud to see me washing those dishes. You know, it’s not like I never did that back home, but because I am living on my own and they are my own dishes, it’s more significant.

Now that I am a real adult, I am buying groceries for the first time. I can’t seem to get the hang of it.

I will make this detailed mental list and as soon as I walk into the grocery store, I can’t remember anything that I actually need.

I think I’m doing an OK job at this whole adult thing.

I lived in a city for the last 20-something years, so this is the first time in my life that I’m being exposed to the kinds of wildlife found out here — even farm animals, really.

My days of worrying about a parking ticket are over. I now have to be weary of a bear hanging out in my garbage bin, which I never thought would be a thing.

A couple of weeks ago, I was on my way out the door, headed to work, when I had one of the most awkward encounters ever.

I opened the door, taking my first step outside, when I realized I couldn’t continue because there was a deer right in front of me, minding his own.

The deer looked up, I looked up and we made eye contact. I quickly shut the door and began contemplating if I could make it into work that day or not.

Finally, I mustered up the courage to open the door again. I politely asked the deer if we could keep our distance and then scurried on to my car.

The deer complied.

These are just a few of the noteworthy firsts that have occurred since I have moved here.

I know that there will be many more, like my first internet bill or my first house plant.

Without having these firsts, how do we learn or grow? Whether they are good or bad, it’s all about how we handle those first situations.

I look forward to all of the firsts that have yet to come.

