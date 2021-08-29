Cariboo spirit continues to thrive

Sometimes it’s pretty easy to get down, as we battle a pandemic, wildfires and work to rebuild our economy. And then I come across so much that just makes me burst with pride.

There might be some challenges out there and we’ll deal with them together because the Cariboo spirit is alive and well.

The fall calendar looks busier than ever, as people are fundraising across the Cariboo-Chilcotin and doing their part to build community spirit and pride. That’s key, they’re doing it for others and not themselves. They want to give back and we get to benefit.

Take Chloe Lutters, who competed in the National Miss Teenage Canada Pageant. She was first runner-up and awarded Miss Teen Cariboo Region. She’s now using this platform to support UNICEF and making sure children around the world get the education they deserve.

If you want to help Chloe and UNICEF, she’s holding a bottle-drive fundraiser – drop off your cans and bottles at the Williams Lake Return-It Depot on Mackenzie Avenue under the name Miss Teenage Cariboo.

I was looking forward to heading to Boitanio Park on Aug. 28 for the Mud Puddler, a fundraiser for a Williams Lake firefighter who broke his back this summer.

What’s a Mud Puddler? It’s a fun 2.5-kilometre obstacle course and open to everyone – regardless of fitness levels.

Sadly, the event has been postponed but the organizers plan for the event to return as soon as it is allowed under provincial health regulations.

And 84-year-old Harry Bishop is riding in the Tour de Cure for the fifth time to fundraise for the BC Cancer Foundation. During that time, he’s raised more than $10,000 and he hopes to add to that this year.

The event used to be called the Ride to Conquer Cancer but the pandemic stopped it from being held in 2020 and now it’s back with a new name and format. But those details don’t matter to Harry, he just wants to do his part to find a cure. He’ll be heading out on Aug. 28 from Lone Butte to the south end of Green Lake and back. He’s set a target of $1,000 and if you want to help, go to www.tourdecure.ca and search Harry’s name.

These people really do represent what’s so special about the Cariboo and the best part of it is they’re just the tip of the iceberg. We may not see them all, but every day that spirit of resilience is put on display. We’re pretty darn lucky to live here.

