Vancouver International Airport to get $9B expansion

The funds will cover more than 75 projects and upgrades during a 20-year span

Vancouver International Airport, along with B.C.’s premier, officially launched a $9-billion expansion plan on Thursday that officials say will bring the infrastructure needed to support up to 36 million travellers each year by 2020.

“We are on an ambitious journey to build the airport of the future,” said airport CEO Craig Richmond.

The funding will cover more than 75 projects and upgrades during a 20-year span.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Proposed $45-million Northwest B.C. pellet plant

Just Posted

What do you think about the new chip bag and plastic recycling options at the depot?

Residents weigh in on the new recycling options available in BC depots.

Over $70,000 awarded at Scholarship Tea

Scholarship presented for the last time after 37 years

Local seniors’ poverty rate below the national average despite B.C. rate being highest in Canada

Seniors poverty between 3.6 and 5.3 per cent in Lone Butte, 108, 100 Mile

Lone Butte Fish and Wildlife Association turns 35

The association will host an open house and family fun day to celebrate

100 Mile House Minor Softball Association takes a trip to Clearwater

The U10 team won and tied a game, U12 team not so lucky

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

BALONEY METER: Would home cultivation of pot displace black market?

The bill would allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants per dwelling for personal use

Vancouver International Airport to get $9B expansion

The funds will cover more than 75 projects and upgrades during a 20-year span

Cariboo First Nation signs landmark moose hunt agreement with Conservation Officer Service

The agreement means members will adhere to Wildlife Act restrictions on moose hunting in the region

New suspension bridge to open at Whistler this summer

New photo shows just how long and high the bridge really is

Thousands call on politicians to end gang violence after Surrey teens murdered

‘We have to do something’ says organizer of ‘WAKE UP!’ event outside Surrey City Hall Wednesday

FIFA World Cup preview: First game begins, last preview with Group H

Colombia’s James Rodriguez poised to repeat his success from 2014 World Cup in Group H

You can own a castle in Vancouver – for $2.3 million

Head-turning home up for sale in Fraserhood neighbourhood

B.C. woman completes highline walk in heels

Mia Noblet and two other athletes were invited to try a tricky walk in China

Most Read

  • Proposed $45-million Northwest B.C. pellet plant

    Hazelton plant would be largest of its kind in North America and ship to Asia from Prince Rupert.

  • Vancouver International Airport to get $9B expansion

    The funds will cover more than 75 projects and upgrades during a 20-year span