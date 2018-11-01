Money Monitor: What to consider when breaking up with a realtor

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis says unhappy homebuyers or sellers may find it difficult to break their contract with their realtors. Pasalis says before you sign, ask to add clauses that allow you to cancel.
The Canadian Press
President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis gives his tips
President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis says unhappy homebuyers or sellers may find it difficult to break their contract with their realtors. Pasalis says before you sign, ask to add clauses that allow you to cancel.
The Canadian Press
The staff continued their trend of dressing up for the spookiest holiday
The book signing will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Sexual harassment-related complaint also included
The last Greyhound left 100 Mile House at 12:50 p.m. on Oct. 31
Justin Trudeau expected to personally exonerate hanged war chiefs on title lands
President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis gives his tips
Storyhive calls for creators to apply for first-ever Indigenous Storyteller Edition
No injuries reported; drug lab to investigate substance
Will create ‘more inclusive and just society’ says David Eby
Researchers out of the University of Victoria spent more than 300 hours with 25 homeless, barely-housed people with life-threatening sicknesses
Tamarack Cannabis Boutique in Cranbrook will be the first retail cannabis store in the province to be granted a license from theprovincial government
Location of bear highlights perks and challenges of interactive wildlife website
Man who was caring for dog infested with 100,000 fleas sentenced in Nanaimo
Measuring and predicting the number of irregular migrants who might come to Canada is hard, an expert says
Sexual harassment-related complaint also included
The last Greyhound left 100 Mile House at 12:50 p.m. on Oct. 31
The book signing will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Most charging stations don’t charge money, because they can’t
The Trudeau government is seeking to give federally regulated workers more paid personal-leave days.
A pot shop in Kimberley can legally begin selling non-medical marijuana Thursday
Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction