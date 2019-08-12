B.C. billionaire Jim Pattison (centre) attends Vancouver Walk of Fame event with Premier John Horgan (right), Feb. 15, 2019. (B.C. government)

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

B.C. billionaire Jim Pattison’s offer of $16 a share may be about twice the current market value of forest company Canfor Corp., but it’s not a done deal, the company’s board says.

Canfor issued a statement Sunday night after Pattison’s holding company Great Pacific Capital Corp. announced its bid to buy the remaining shares of Canfor and take it private. Pattison is already a major shareholder of Canfor and West Fraser Timber, two of the companies that are struggling through a downturn in their B.C. forest products operations.

“Canfor cautions its shareholders and potential investors that the indicative offer is non-binding on Great Pacific and there can be no certainty that the indicative offer or other strategic transaction with Great Pacific or any other person will be pursued by Canfor, supported by Canfor’s board of directors or ultimately completed.”

Pattison, the 90-year-old investor whose holdings include grocery chain Save-on-Foods, real estate, insurance, broadcasting and other assets, has a history of long-term investing. In a statement, Great Pacific says it already owns 51 per cent of Canfor shares.

“Great Pacific’s ability to complete the proposed transaction is not subject to financing or due diligence and provides immediate liquidity for minority shareholders,” the statement says.

RELATED: Canfor buys majority stake in Swedish sawmills

RELATED: West Fraser announces shutdowns at five B.C. mills

The offer comes at a difficult time for the B.C. forest industry, with temporary or permanent mill closures across the Interior. Operators point to shortages of logs in the wake of B.C. beetle infestations, a slump in North American lumber prices, pressure from the latest round of import penalties imposed by the U.S. government, and high costs and stumpage fees imposed on Crown land timber.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

Just Posted

No injuries in 100 Mile House house fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Former student spends her summer giving back as Adventure School volunteer

Brigid Mueller says the real Educo experience is about personal reflection and self-development

Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

The smoke formed the largest cloud of its kind ever observed, says a study published in Science

100 Mile House Wranglers announce trade and new signing

James Pedersen and Tristan Walz traded to Sicamous Eagles for defenceman

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Calgary police dog bites officer’s young son

The child was treated in hospital for serious injuries and has been released

Lyft to launch ride-hailing in Lower Mainland before end of year

B.C. government has set Sept. 3 as date that ride-hailing companies can apply to enter market

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

Mexican expat allegedly harassed by fake immigration officer while busking in Victoria

Fernando Garci-Crespo Santalo says he was approached by a man while singing in Spanish

RCMP find item that may be connected to northern B.C. murder cases

Items not detailed but could be relevant, said police

Most Read