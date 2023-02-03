A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on May 13, 2019. A group of airlines are asking the Supreme Court of Canada to hear their case after a lower court ruling largely upheld the validity of Canada's air passenger bill of rights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Airlines ask Supreme Court to hear case on passenger bill of rights

Bill bolsters compensation for air travellers subjected to delayed flights and damaged luggage

A group of airlines is asking the Supreme Court of Canada to hear their case after a lower court largely upheld the validity of Canada’s air passenger bill of rights.

Air Canada and Porter Airlines Inc. are among the group seeking leave to appeal to the Supreme Court, along with a number of U.S. and international airlines including Delta Air Lines, Lufthansa and British Airways.

The International Air Transport Association, which represents about 290 member airlines, is also an applicant.

In December, the Federal Court of Appeal ruled against the airlines by largely upholding a slate of passenger protection regulations introduced by the Canadian Transportation Agency in 2019.

Among other things, the air passenger bill of rights bolsters compensation for air travellers subjected to delayed flights and damaged luggage.

Airlines have argued Canada’s passenger rights charter violates global standards and should be rendered invalid for international flights.

RELATED: Airline passengers to get cash for lost baggage, getting bumped in new bill of rights

Air TravelFederal PoliticsLaw and justice

Previous story
Elon Musk surprise appearance as Tesla tweet trial wraps up

Just Posted

Lillian Kosovic sang with the Blue Wranglers last Friday night at the Cabin Fever Jamboree. (Jennifer Bolster photo)
Blue Wranglers’ jamboree showcases Clinton talent

Frosty (Apryl Soichuk) and Beulah Munson, School District 27’s early learning coordinator, make the rounds at Winterfest 2023 in 100 Mile House. See story A13. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press). See page A13 for more.
Physical literacy fun for families at Winterfest

The 9th Annual Interlakes Outhouse Races will be held at the Iron Horse Pub on Feb 19. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with a breakfast buffet and the races start at 11 a.m. (File photo)
Outhouse Races return to the Iron Horse Pub in Lone Butte

Quesnel Lake is a major tributary of the Fraser River and one of the deepest fjord lakes in the world, and a fishing destination lake for many. (Angie Mindus file photo)
Mount Polley Mine effluent permit extended for discharge into Quesnel Lake