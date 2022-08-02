An Air Canada jet takes off from Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Thursday, June 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

An Air Canada jet takes off from Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Thursday, June 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Air Canada reports Q2 loss, posts a nearly 5-fold jump in revenue

Revenue totalled $3.98 billion

Air Canada reported a second-quarter loss of $386 million compared with a loss of $1.17 billion a year earlier, and says it saw a nearly five-fold increase in revenue.

The airline says its loss for the three months ended June 30 totalled $1.60 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $3.31 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021.

Revenue totalled $3.98 billion, compared with $837 million during the same time last year.

Air Canada says its second-quarter cost per available seat mile decreased to 20.8 cents from 49.3 cents a year earlier, while its adjusted cost per available seat mile was 13.1 cents, compared with 41.5 cents in the second quarter of 2022.

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau says while the global airline industry is facing “unprecedented conditions as it emerges from pandemic-related restrictions,” the situation is “particularly challenging in Canada.”

He also says that despite “meticulous planning and projecting,” there remains a significant amount of pressure in restarting, but says he is “encouraged by recent improvements.”

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Air Canada to slash summer flight schedule as airports face lengthy delays

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Air CanadaAir TravelBusiness

Previous story
Canadians’ savings are slowly dripping away as deposit interest lags far behind inflation
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. ice cream truck operator says inflation is chilling business, despite summer swelter

Just Posted

Two hikers were rescued near Mount Waddington Friday, July 29 by Bella Coola Valley Search and Rescue. (Photo submitted)
Injured hiker, second climber rescued by BCVSAR near Mount Waddington July 29

Glen Tanner stars as the titular Petro Rozvardo in the upcoming pilot of Rozvardo: Into Hellborn Nigh. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Friends create fantasy world movie

Stacey Jones is the general manager for 100 Mile’s transit system and previously served as one of the community’s bus drivers. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Take a drive with the community bus

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
Make hay while sun shines