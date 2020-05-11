A message from the District of 100 Mile House

Opportunity for Innovation

Last week, the Province of BC laid out plans to begin opening up again. These plans include guidelines for different organizational settings and for how we might expand our social circle a little bit, continuing to be safe of course. Now is the time we should all start thinking about how we will open up in the best possible way, while meeting these guidelines. Above all else we must continue to follow the main tenets of our success to date: wash our hands frequently; stay 2 meters apart from one another; wear a protective mask where distancing isn’t always possible, and continue to stay home as much as possible. We cannot let our guard down for at least the next year.

Every day the news shows us creative people who are finding new ways to work and play and socialize during this “stay-at-home” period. We see great examples here at home too… creative business owners making adjustments to re-open or reinvent their business… people transforming their skills to make new products, like masks… entrepreneurs expanding one aspect of their business, while another aspect may be paused… and all of us adapting our social lives to connect with one another in new ways.

This pandemic has been challenging – no question. But it is also an opportunity for innovation. What can we do that’s new and creative and innovative to make it work for us, for our customers, for our family, or for our community? How can we transform our organizations not only to just get by, but for a better future that can be sustained?

Amid all the confusion, uncertainty and even fear about Covid-19, the power of individuals, organizations and communities to think differently and to innovate – shows what can be achieved when people are united by common goals and necessity. Crisis too spurs innovation and we all have the power to innovate.

What will our post-coronavirus community look like for 100 Mile House? By adjusting how we interact and by innovative thinking, we have the opportunity to shift the course of our future, and rebuild our local economy and get back to the community we have always known.

We ARE stronger together.

Mayor and Council District of 100 Mile House

For more information, visit www.100milehouse.com.

Business