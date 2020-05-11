A message from the District of 100 Mile House

Sponsored message

Opportunity for Innovation

Last week, the Province of BC laid out plans to begin opening up again. These plans include guidelines for different organizational settings and for how we might expand our social circle a little bit, continuing to be safe of course. Now is the time we should all start thinking about how we will open up in the best possible way, while meeting these guidelines. Above all else we must continue to follow the main tenets of our success to date: wash our hands frequently; stay 2 meters apart from one another; wear a protective mask where distancing isn’t always possible, and continue to stay home as much as possible. We cannot let our guard down for at least the next year.

Every day the news shows us creative people who are finding new ways to work and play and socialize during this “stay-at-home” period. We see great examples here at home too… creative business owners making adjustments to re-open or reinvent their business… people transforming their skills to make new products, like masks… entrepreneurs expanding one aspect of their business, while another aspect may be paused… and all of us adapting our social lives to connect with one another in new ways.

This pandemic has been challenging – no question. But it is also an opportunity for innovation. What can we do that’s new and creative and innovative to make it work for us, for our customers, for our family, or for our community? How can we transform our organizations not only to just get by, but for a better future that can be sustained?

Amid all the confusion, uncertainty and even fear about Covid-19, the power of individuals, organizations and communities to think differently and to innovate – shows what can be achieved when people are united by common goals and necessity. Crisis too spurs innovation and we all have the power to innovate.

What will our post-coronavirus community look like for 100 Mile House? By adjusting how we interact and by innovative thinking, we have the opportunity to shift the course of our future, and rebuild our local economy and get back to the community we have always known.

We ARE stronger together.

Mayor and Council District of 100 Mile House

For more information, visit www.100milehouse.com.

Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wedding and grad season lost for local florists

Just Posted

CRD votes for more gradual water fee increase in Lac la Hache

Rate had not been increased since 2009

Have you had medical services postponed or delayed due to COVID-19?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile RCMP disabled vehicle, tackled suspect after threats

Highway 24 was briefly closed due to the incident

RCMP ask for information following hit and run near 108 Mile

Silver coloured SUV sideswiped a northbound small grey Mazda car

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

38 YEARS AGO (1982): Ainsworth Lumber Co. Ltd. announced that it was… Continue reading

Post-COVID grocery store sales high but below the mid-March peak, StatCan says

The March surge came as Canadians re-stocked depleted pantries

Pandemic forces BC Wildfire Service to adapt as it prepares for burning season

Many staff are completing other training at home

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Okanagan agricultural business

A total of 23 migrant workers tested positive for the virus at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Vancouver airport to lay off 25% of staff as it forecasts years-long decrease in flights

Airport authority predicts traffic could dip by as much as 18 million

BC Ferries reminds people to avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Are COVID-19 mutations cause for alarm? Experts say no, viruses change often

A vaccine could be updated similarly to how flu shots are changed for new strains

Nova Scotia mass killer’s semi-automatic guns believed to have come from U.S.

The Mounties are still declining to reveal the brand or the calibre of the weapons

Most Read