A message from the District of 100 Mile House

Looking After Ourselves

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many changes to our lives, very quickly and with it, lots of uncertainty, disrupted daily routines and financial pressures. Not surprisingly, this can lead to worry and stress. It’s a lot to take in – and it’s unsettling. But these feelings are normal and there are ways to cope.

Experts tell us first, to know the signs of stress, which are different for each of us. Next, keep things in perspective by focusing on positive aspects of life, keeping routines, and setting goals. They advise us to stay informed and get the facts, but to take breaks from the news. Information overload can happen easily.

Of course, we should keep ourselves healthy by getting enough sleep, eating well, exercising regularly, and practicing mindfulness. It helps to live in this moment, not worry about the future or dwell on the past. Staying connected with family, friends and colleagues, while remaining physically distant is so important because they are our support networks. Finally, we should get help if we feel overwhelmed.

For all of us, looking after ourselves, those around us, and our community should be our priority. And we are doing just that. We live in a beautiful part of the world, where we have space, clean air and water, and a lifestyle that others can only dream about. Appreciating our surroundings can go a long way to helping us feel positive and grateful. 100 Mile is a resilient community and here in the Cariboo, we know how to support each other and bounce back from challenges. We’ve done it before and we’ll do it again.

Navigating life during COVID-19 is a new experience for everyone, and many things are out of our control. But despite these challenges, we have a responsibility to look after ourselves and those around us, support our local businesses as best we can for now, help others, and keep up the cheers for our healthcare workers and other frontline workers. Those things are directly within our control.

There is still a lot we don’t know about this global pandemic, and we still have a long way to go in fighting this invisible threat. So as we navigate these days of juggling work and family, keeping physically apart, and maybe even a little cabin fever, let’s all take care of ourselves and each other. Lend a hand – sometimes the best way to help ourselves is to be compassionate and help others.

We ARE stronger together.

Mayor and Council

District of 100 Mile House

