A message from Kamloops—Thompson—Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod

Nominate someone to win a flag

We Canadians are a proud and patriotic people, and love to fly the colours of our nation with a Canadian flag.

To commemorate Canada Day every year, I give away Canadian flags to constituents who have entered their names in our draw. The flags are a very in-demand item and people are always thrilled to receive them.

This year, I would like to change the entry process up a little by asking people to nominate someone who has done an exceptional job in helping others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those whose names are drawn will receive a volunteer service medal along with their flag.

If you know of a great Canadian from the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding who has gone beyond the call of duty to help others during this challenging time, please email my office (cathy.mcleod.c1@parl.gc.ca) or phone (250-851-4991) with their name, phone number, address and email (if known).

The draw will happen on Friday, June 26, just in time for Canada Day, and I will contact the lucky winners.

Connecting Canadians online to mental wellness

These are challenging times on so many levels, with much of our normal routines and daily activities temporarily on hold.

In an effort to help navigate it all, the federal government has launched Wellness Together Canada, an online resource offering free mental health and wellness supports.

There are self-guided “e-courses” on taking control of stress and mood; group chatrooms; tools for youth; addictions support; and one-on-one counselling available by text, video or phone (1-866-585-0445, available 24 hours a day).

We are all in this together! If you or someone you know is needing a little extra support right now, this is a resource worth checking out.

***

Crisis Text Line: Text “WELLNESS” to 741741

FLYING PROUD: This year’s Canada Day flag draw winners will also receive a volunteer service medal along with a large, high-quality Canadian flag. Photo (R) courtesy of ANAVETS