A message from Kamloops—Thompson—Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod

Sponsored message

WORKING TOGETHER

Nominate someone to win a flag

We Canadians are a proud and patriotic people, and love to fly the colours of our nation with a Canadian flag.

To commemorate Canada Day every year, I give away Canadian flags to constituents who have entered their names in our draw. The flags are a very in-demand item and people are always thrilled to receive them.

This year, I would like to change the entry process up a little by asking people to nominate someone who has done an exceptional job in helping others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those whose names are drawn will receive a volunteer service medal along with their flag.

If you know of a great Canadian from the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding who has gone beyond the call of duty to help others during this challenging time, please email my office (cathy.mcleod.c1@parl.gc.ca) or phone (250-851-4991) with their name, phone number, address and email (if known).

The draw will happen on Friday, June 26, just in time for Canada Day, and I will contact the lucky winners.

Connecting Canadians online to mental wellness

These are challenging times on so many levels, with much of our normal routines and daily activities temporarily on hold.

In an effort to help navigate it all, the federal government has launched Wellness Together Canada, an online resource offering free mental health and wellness supports.

There are self-guided “e-courses” on taking control of stress and mood; group chatrooms; tools for youth; addictions support; and one-on-one counselling available by text, video or phone (1-866-585-0445, available 24 hours a day).

We are all in this together! If you or someone you know is needing a little extra support right now, this is a resource worth checking out.

***

Crisis Text Line: Text “WELLNESS” to 741741

Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

FLYING PROUD: This year’s Canada Day flag draw winners will also receive a volunteer service medal along with a large, high-quality Canadian flag. Photo (R) courtesy of ANAVETS

FLYING PROUD: This year’s Canada Day flag draw winners will also receive a volunteer service medal along with a large, high-quality Canadian flag. Photo (R) courtesy of ANAVETS

Previous story
COVID-19: Is B.C. reopening too soon? Lessons from Germany, Korea

Just Posted

Community rallies together after theft at South Cariboo Farmer’s Market

‘I wish it had never happened but I thank everybody for it so much’

CRD votes for more gradual water fee increase in Lac la Hache

Rate had not been increased since 2009

Have you had medical services postponed or delayed due to COVID-19?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile RCMP disabled vehicle, tackled suspect after threats

Highway 24 was briefly closed due to the incident

RCMP ask for information following hit and run near 108 Mile

Silver coloured SUV sideswiped a northbound small grey Mazda car

COVID-19: Forget big weddings this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

Too soon to draw link between child illness and coronavirus

COVID-19: Is B.C. reopening too soon? Lessons from Germany, Korea

B.C. restart includes park day use, pubs and restaurants

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call on Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister to resign

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and elected band councils.

Canada must watch for uptick in COVID-19 cases ‘really carefully’ if U.S border opens: feds

The U.S. has more than 1.3 million cases and 81,000 deaths

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

No fair for 2020, but PNE Prize Home to be raffled and brought to Pemberton lot

Top prize is a ‘a gorgeous 3,188-square-foot modern masterpiece’

Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online

Most campuses closed in March due to COVID-19

Funeral homes face PPE shortage as COVID crisis continues

From Langley across the country, funeral professionals need PPE to stay safe

Starbucks to open 65% of Canadian stores by end of week, asks customers to wear masks

Staff will be required to wear masks, have optional gloves

Most Read