A message from Gold Trail Recycling Centre

Sponsored message

GOLD TRAIL REOPENS WITH NEW SAFEGUARDS

We are pleased to announce that Gold Trail Recycling is open for business again, effective immediately.

New Hours: TUESDAY through SATURDAY, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

We have spent the past 2 weeks making a number of dramatic modifications to our facilities, both inside and outside the building. These changes are designed to make the “Gold Trail experience” as safe as possible for our customers and employees during the COVID-19 situation.

Come and check out our new EXPRESS system for refundable beverage containers. No sorting of cans & bottles, and you receive your refund by e-transfer! We appreciate your patience and understanding, and we look forward to serving all your recycling needs well into the future!

For more information on Gold Trail, please visit our website at: www.goldtrail.sfobc.com

