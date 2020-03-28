A message from FreshCo

Hillside Community Church has volunteered their charity services for a GROCERY DELIVERY SERVICE to the community during this COVID-19 pandemic. The service will be available to seniors over 60 who are at high-risk and unable to leave their homes during this time.

HOW TO PLACE AN ORDER (AVAILABLE MONDAY – FRIDAY):

1. Between 7 a.m. – 10 a.m., customers can phone FreshCo at 250-395-4952 ext. 1231 to place their order, which will then be put together by a FreshCo team member and a receipt for the order will be generated.

2. Between 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., Hillside Community Church volunteers will pick up the order and receipt and deliver the customer’s order to their home. The volunteer with collect payment — in cash — for the order and provide change if needed.

PLEASE NOTE:

At this time, payments can be made in CASH ONLY as we do not have a portable debit machine or the ability to take credit card payments over the phone.

The boundaries for delivery are Lac la Hache to the North, Forest Grove and Interlakes to the East, and 70 Mile House to the South. Those who wish to use the service beyond the delivery areas can meet delivery volunteers in the town centres at a central location for exchange.

For those who do not require delivery but prefer to pick up their grocery order, please call the above number between 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. and orders will be ready for pick up at FreshCo between 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Thank you to Hillside Community Church for volunteering their charity services to help those in need. Please reserve this service for those who need it.

Thank you,

FreshCo Team, 100 Mile House

Business

