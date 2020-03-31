A message from Exeter Medical Clinic

To reduce the risk of transmitting the COVID-19 virus, the Exeter Medical Clinic will be maintaining patient visits remotely by phone, until further notice.

If you require a face-to-face encounter with a physician, or wish to book a telephone consultation, please call 250-395-2271 extension 200. Our phones will be operating Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Our doors will be open only to those patients who have scheduled a face-to-face encounter with a physician.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation.

