The golden oldies are still playing organized puck in 100 Mile House

Sheree Herron and 100 Mile Oldtimers Hockey Association President Glenn Wood at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre on Oct. 25.

The 100 Mile Oldtimers Hockey Association is in its third week of its fourteenth season.

According to Tom Lund, former president and founder, it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the sponsors on the names on the front of the jerseys.

“When I approached the sponsors initially to ask them to cover the costs of the uniforms to get the league started, six of them agreed and we needed that to get going because of course, we started with no money,” said Lund.

Two of those original six are still sponsoring teams in the association.

Despite having no money, Lund concludes there were no challenges in getting the league set up and ready to play some puck, except the actual organizing aspect of it.

“I was fortunate in [that] the right people got involved,” said Lund.

“As a group, we didn’t have any problems at all. Everybody worked well together and we had a common goal to make it enjoyable for everyone.”

It was fourteen years ago when Lund decided to get the puck rolling on the association.

“I felt there was a need to go keep these old guys out of the 7-11 and the mall. Keep them off the streets,” he said with a chuckle.

“No, we had a lot of fellows playing disorganized hockey that felt they’d like to play in a regulated league and play for something.”

It’s not only men playing hockey, some teams have women on their roster.

“We tried to make the league a safe place for everyone, regardless of ability or their age or even their gender,” said Lund.

One source of excitement for Lund, sponsors and players wore the new jerseys they received during a doubleheader at the arena on Oct. 25.

The jerseys were created by Sheree Herron and her husband Mike at Sheree’s Shirt Shack. All the stitching and embroidery is done by Herron and has been supplying the league with hockey sweaters seven years now.

“I started working with Glenn Wood first and then Tom stepped back in,” she said. “Tom is a very good client so I do everything for him.”

Wood is the current president, taking over from Lund in 2006, who left the league to live the eternal weekend we all strive for with retirement. Lund came back to the league two seasons ago, taking over sponsor relations, jerseys and prizes duties.

The teams who received the new jerseys on Oct. 25, were more than happy with the product and so was Herron.

“I think they’ll look nice,” she said.

Team Timber Mart.

Team Sunrise. Brendan Kyle photos.

Team Home Hardware.