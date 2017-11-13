Team B.C. won second straight bronze at the nationals. (Contributed)

Team B.C. wins second straight bronze at nationals

B.C. defeats Saskatchewan 2-1 in overtime.

Team B.C. brought home bronze from National Women’s U-18 Championship for the second straight year.

B.C. defeated Team Saskatchewan 2-1 in overtime in Quebec City, Quebec on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Jenna Buglioni (Port Moody) opened the game scoring midway through the second period with help from Katie Chan (Richmond) and Anne Cherkowski (Coldstream).

Saskatchewan tied the game late in the second and forced the game to overtime when neither team could find the back of the net in the third.

On the powerplay, Rylind MacKinnon (Cranbrook) picked up her second goal of the tournament and the game winner in overtime. MacKinnon also was awarded Player of the Game for Team B.C.

Team B.C. outshot Saskatchewan 38–22 and Kendra Woodland (Kamloops) picked up the win in net.

Team B.C. went 3-0 in the round robin, defeating Saskatchewan 2–0, Manitoba 3–0 and Quebec 4–3.

B.C. fell short against tough Ontario Red 6–1 in the semifinal.

Ontario Red defeated Ontario Blue to win the national title for the fourth straight year, and 11th time since the tournament’s inception in 2001.

B.C. has three bronze medals total at the nationals.

Tournament alumni include Megan Agosta, Marie-Philip Poulin, Jillian Saulnier, Brianne Jenner, Rebecca Johnston, Laura Fortino, Mélodie Daoust and Jennifer Wakefield.

This year, Team B.C. featured 10 returning players: Courtney Vorster (Richmond), Kate Stuart (Chilliwack), Stephanie Wallace (Vancouver), Maryna MacDonald (Port Alberni), Emma Hall (Maple Ridge), Alex Allan (Abbotsfored), Mikayla Capelle (Dawson Creek), Reece Hunt (Nelson), Kate Reilly (Richmond) and Woodland.

Vorster, Team B.C. captin, and Woodland have competed with Hockey Canada.

Vorster, Woodland, Stuart have been invited to Hockey Canada camps.

Graduating players include Danika Pasqua (Langley), Myah Bowal (Terrace), Sophie Lalor (Penticton), Camryn Wong (Vancouver), Vorster, Woodland, Stuart, Hall, MacDonald, Allan, Capelle and MacKinnon.

Chanreet Bassi (Lake Country) and Jaise Skinner (Penticton) also played for Team B.C.

Team B.C. was coached by Graham Thomas, Dominique Di Rocco and James Wood. Other team officials include Eddy Guay, Katie Greenway, Matthew Davey, Michelle Beland, Brianna Davey, Kevin Misumi and Whitney Juskiewicz.

Previous story
Tough weekend for 100 Mile Bantam Rep Wranglers

Just Posted

Free mental health training

Training designed for those supporting someone suffering from a mental illness

Remembrance Day ceremony well attended in 100 Mile

Roughly 300 people estimated in attendance

100 Mile House ready for Moonlight Madness

Businesses looking forward to the event

Coats For All a heart-warming campaign

Wrap some Cariboo kindness around those who need it this winter

100 Mile House dental company trying to build more rental properties after trouble hiring hygienists

Valley Dental lost out on bringing hygienists into their practice, so they… Continue reading

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

South Cariboo Cadets poppy donations best ever

Community steps up to support its youth while supporting veterans

VIDEO: Amazon to launch a new Lord of the Rings series

Online mega-retailer has been looking for a show to rival Netflix’s Game of Thrones

Harry Hatcher served both wars on the bridge

After capture as POW, he returned to Captain in war service and career

‘Canada needs a better approach:’ Health groups want alternatives to opioids

Groups say best way to reduce opioid addiction is to not prescribe them

Former Team Canada, Team USA hockey captains announce daughter’s birth

Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu’s daughter was born Nov. 5

Battle lines drawn over B.C. electoral reform referendum

Premier John Horgan says rural voters will be protected

RCMP seek missing Kamloops woman

Shayna Bridge has been missing since Sept. 5, 2017.

Hundreds attend community memorial in Fernie

The City of Fernie hosted the community memorial to honour Hornquist, Smith and Podloski

Most Read

  • Team B.C. wins second straight bronze at nationals

    B.C. defeats Saskatchewan 2-1 in overtime.