Slow pitch end of season tournament a hit

First baseman Lorna Ross of team Morningwood catches a toss to first, narrowly beating Matt Carr of team Sons of Pitches. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

The local slow pitch league finished out their season with the end of year tournament from Aug. 18 to 20.

Nine teams played against each other in a tournament that was as much about sportsmanship as it was about skill.

“There was good competitive ball played by all the teams that were in,” says league organizer Brent Szabo.

“A few of the teams from the league dropped out — the Canim Lake teams due to the fires — but other than that it was a good weekend of ball.”

Szabo says the closeness and bonds between teammates on each of the teams stood out as a highlight of the weekend.

While play did see some rain on Saturday, Szabo says most people were just happy to see some rain.

He says the tournament was never in danger of being cancelled due to wildfires.

“We weren’t too concerned that it wasn’t going to happen. We were obviously concerned that we weren’t going to have all 12 teams due to the Canim Lake evacuation that just happened, but I don’t think there was any concern that it wasn’t going to go through.”

Double elimination playoffs saw team Morningwood win the competition, followed by Sons of Pitches, Backdoor Sliders, Mixed Nuts and team Red Rock, respectively.

The league will restart in April with their annual meeting.

“Thanks to everyone that participated in making the year a success and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone next year,” says Szabo.