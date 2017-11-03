Norbord PeeWee Wranglers continue winning ways

Williams Lake tourney this weekend

The Norbord PeeWee Wranglers travelled to Merritt over the weekend for a pair of games Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

The Merritt squad proved resilient in the first game posting a 1-0 lead early in the first period. Thereafter, the local squad responded with a tying goal midway through the frame as well as a second goal to finish with a 2-1 lead after the first. The second period saw the Wranglers through to a 4-1 lead.

The third period provided some anxious moments with the Merritt team scoring their second goal of the game with 10 minutes remaining. Some solid goaltending and forechecking preserved the lead and the Wranglers coming out with a 4-2 victory.

The second game on Sunday morning showed some scoring prowess from the Wranglers by quickly leaping out to a 4-0 lead after the first period. Thereafter, the Merritt squad dug in their heels and only submitted one more goal the balance of the game. The Wranglers finished out the game with a 5-0 victory although with many opportunities to increase the goal count with dominant play in the offensive zone.

Next up for the Norbord PeeWees is a tournament this weekend in Williams Lake. Their opening game is Friday night at 6:15 p.m. followed by their other two round-robin games at 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning and 6:30 p.m. Saturday night. Their placement in standings will determine their final game time on Sunday.

