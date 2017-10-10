Mt. Timothy president announces hill will open for 2017/2018 season

Mt. Timothy Ski Society members are taking steps to open the local hill for the upcoming 2017/2018 season. File photo.

Mt. Timothy Ski Society has a lot to be thankful for.

After announcing last month that the hill was in danger of remaining closed for the season, an outpouring of financial support from Cariboo communities in recent weeks has lifted the society back up.

Society president Ryan Wonnacott delivered the good news to members just before the Thanksgiving weekend that the hill will open this year.

“Due to the great efforts and generosity of society members and supporters, we are nearing our initial goal of raising $50,000 in order to prepare for the upcoming season – currently we are at $42,000, and we are confident we will meet our initial goal by Oct. 15, and likely sooner than that,” Wonnacott stated in an email to members and on the ski hill’s website.

“We are excited about this support, and are beginning to plan for the upcoming season.”

Wonnacott had said previously the hill was in jeopardy of not opening this year due to an old debt hanging over the society as well as stresses caused by this year’s wildfire situation.

The society is planning a volunteer work weekend at the hill focusing on brushing and firewood for the lodge Oct. 21 and 22.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Election of Directors of the Mt. Timothy Ski Society, including election of new directors, is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. in the Gibraltar Room at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake.

The meeting will follow the Ski Swap hosted by the Timberland Alpine Ski Society that will occur earlier in the day. The AGM is open to all Society members (season pass holders from 2016/17 or 2017/18), and voting privileges extend to all members 19 years or older.