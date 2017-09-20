Mt. Timothy board of directors call “urgent” meeting in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

Two meetings have been scheduled – one in 100 Mile House Monday, Sept. 25 and another in Williams Lake Thursday, Sept. 28 – to discuss upcoming season

Patrons of Mt. Timothy Skill Area enjoy a family-oriented hill, located east of Lac La Hache. Meetings have been scheduled for next week to discuss the upcoming season. Angie Mindus photo

The Mt. Timothy Ski Society Board of Directors has called for an “urgent” meeting with members next week to discuss the upcoming 2017/2018 season.

Two meetings have been scheduled – one in 100 Mile House Monday, Sept. 25 and another in Williams Lake Thursday, Sept. 28, according to a news release posted on Mt. Timothy’s website and emailed to society members Sept. 14.

“The Mt. Timothy Ski Society Board of Directors has determined that there is an urgent need to meet with society members to discuss the upcoming 2017/18 season,” states the email. “As a season pass holder for the 2016/17 and/or 2017/18 season, you are a society member, and the Board requires your input.”

Caroline Sheerer, general manager of Mt. Timothy since 2015, stated through an emailed response that any inquiries regarding the current state of the hill and the nature of the meeting should be directed to the president of the board, noting it wasn’t her place to make any statements.

Ryan Wonnacott, president of the board, says the meeting is to “discuss the status of the ski area as it relates to the upcoming season.”

“After Society members have had the opportunity to discuss the ski area’s status at those meetings, they and the board will determine the next steps, and how to communicate those, including with other Mt. Timothy patrons and the general public,” he said via email.

Last season, Mt. Timothy enjoyed good snow conditions, particularly into February and March. The hill, however, also saw its share of challenges with one of its employees seriously injured last season in an incident that occurred during maintenance of the magic carpet.

Mt. Timothy has been in operation since 1988, due to the efforts of a group of volunteers, government grants and fundraising. According to its website, Mt. Timothy is “one of only a few” non-profit society run ski hills left in Western Canada.

It is governed by a board of nine directors and managed by one general manager and sees the bulk of its ticket sales sold to residents from the 100 Mile House and Williams Lake areas. It also caters to local school groups throughout the season.

The meeting in 100 Mile House will take place Monday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. at the United Church of 100 Mile House located at 169 Dogwood Cr. North.

The meeting in Williams Lake is scheduled to take place Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre located at 176 North 4th Ave.