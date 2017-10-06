Inaugural Senior Men’s 2-Man Shootout a success

Mark Larson (left) looks on as Joe Batalha drains his putt. Ken Alexander photos.

The inaugural Senior Men’s 2-Man Team &Shootout Tournament at the 108 Golf Resort on Sept. 22-23 was a huge success, says tournament chair Jim Zailo.

It attracted 48 golfers in 24 teams and the teammates had to have have handicaps within 10 strokes of each other. The teams were put into three flights based on their combined handicaps.

Zailo explains the Seniors 2-Man tournament was started three years ago.

“It used to be a one-day tournament, but we changed it to a two-day tournament this year to help the resort by having more rounds of golf.

“I’ve been to four of the two-man events around the province and they all been successful because they have more meat to them because you get to play bad one day and good the next day and see what the results are.”

The organizers also threw in a singles competition that ran concurrent with the tournament.

Zailo says 44 of the 48 golfer pitched in $20 each, and at the end of the tourney, all $880 was handed out in cash prizes – with five or six golfers in each flight.

He adds they have a really good chef at The Hanger Restaurant at the golf course and that added to the overall package.

“The food package for this tournament and the Cariboo Open was widely enjoyed.”

Noting Tom Lund did an excellent job of gathering prizes for the seniors tournament, Zailo says the value of the prizes was around $8,000, not including the $880 cash in the Shootout.

The tournament will continue next year and Zailo says the organizer have a target of getting 100 golfers registered for the tournament in the next few years.

“We want it to be the premier seniors tournament in B.C.”

The tournament director says there are a few small details they are going to have to smooth out.

“We’re having a meeting in October so we can fine tune both the seniors and Cariboo Open tournaments.

The overall Low Net winners were Tony Morete and Chris Stevens.

The overall Low Gross winners were Greg Aiken and Jim Laird.

Team results

• First Low Net: first flight, Jim Zailo and Al Sidor; second flight, Dean McNeil and Bob Wieduwilt; and third flight, Bill Stokes and John Mix.

• First Low Gross: first flight, Mark Larson and Joe Batalha; second flight, Steve Randell and John McNeil; and third flight, Laurie McLash and Tom Lund.

• Second Low Net: first flight, James Seeley and Ric Lunstead; second flight, Erv Hannah and John Tomlinson; and third flight, Tony Lidstone and Doug Johnston.

• Second Low Gross: first flight, Met Boyson and Bill Harris; second flight, Vern Jeffrey and Keith Pearson; and third flight, Dave Morrison and George Malmsten.

Individual Prizes

• Long Drive Friday #18: 0-11 handicap, Stevens; 12-17, Aiken; and 18+, Stokes.

• Long Drive Saturday #2: 0-11, Stevens; 12-17, Aiken; and 18+, McLash.

• Closest to Pin (KP) Friday #8: 0-11, Stevens; and 12-17, D. McNeil.

• KP Saturday #12: 0-11, Laird; Paul Martin; and 18+, Dennis Morrison.

• Long Putt Friday #7: 0-11, Stevens; 12-17, Larson; and 18+, Lund.

• Long Putt Saturday #18, 0-11, Laird; 12-17, D McNeil; and 18+, Stokes

• Deuces Friday: Gary Desjardine and Bill Graham.

• Deuces Saturday: Morete and Stevens; Aiken and Laird; Aiken and Laird; Larson and Batalha; Desjardine and Graham; Martin and Harry Natha; and Randell and John McNeil.