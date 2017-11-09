Martin Stillas scored two goals for Forest Grove Legion during their 8-3 loss to Ashcroft on Nov. 4. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Forest Grove suffer loss to Ashcroft but remain upbeat

‘We’re having a good season so far’

The Forest Grove bantam team lost their fifth game this season to Ashcroft to a score of 8-3 at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre on Nov. 4.

“We were definitely tired on the ice,” said assistant captain Mikayla Glen. “We weren’t hustling as we usually do.”

Despite being 0-5 this season, everyone remains optimistic they can turn it around in the remaining 16 games. Manager Margie Lobsiger has faith in coaching duo, Justin Guimond and David Tisset.

“Justin and Dave are phenomenal coaches,” she said. “We’re having a good season so far.”

Guimond pointed out Martin Stillas has being a key player for the young Forest Grove side. Stillas came close to scoring a hat-trick but settled for a brace, while Julian Zucchelli added the other tally.

“He was our captain today, he put on a good show,” said Guimond of Stillas. “Julian Zucchelli always performs really well too.”

One thing Guimond and Tisset would like to work on with the players, is positioning.

“They all worked pretty hard, still got to work on positioning and they all put in a good effort,” said Guimond, suggesting the athletes are improving.

According to Lobsiger, most of the team is made of first-year bantams mixed up with a few from last year. The second-year bantams are in a mentoring role, helping their younger counterparts adjust.

“I think everyone is on a learning curve right now,” said Lobsiger.

“It’s just learning to work together.”

Previous story
Chill remains in Canada-US soccer rivalry

Just Posted

13 collisions in the past week

Drivers asked to drive according to winter conditions

Get pet pictures taken with Santa

Bring the children and squeeze grampa in too, if you can

Mayor of 100 Mile House gets first poppy of annual Remembrance Day poppy campaign

Poppy campaign officially started on Oct. 27

Pumpkin carving at 100 Mile library

Pumpkins are rooted into Halloween lore, originally carved into Jack-o-lanterns by ancient… Continue reading

CRD consults commuties on wildfires, recovery

Hot-button topics bring out both positive and negative feedback

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

Fallen officer memorial unveiled at Chilliwack RCMP detachment

Nov. 8 ceremony memorializes two officers who died in the line of work

B.C. bulldog and emu make adorable best-friend pair

Check out how some Mission, B.C. pets have bonded, making for some amusing videos

B.C. rolls out 2017 flu shots

Provincial health officer urges people to get their vaccine early

B.C. man captures cougar take down on camera

A Kamloops hunter photographed a cougar catching its deer dinner near Kamloops

VIDEO: Young B.C. hockey fan gets to hang with injured Ryan Kesler

Mackinkley Whalen, 11, wrote a ‘get well soon’ card to Ryan Kesler and got a heck of a surprise

Lone Butte’s Halloween celebration’s laser tag is a hit

Trunk or Treat

Insane Asylum fundraiser

Fireworks and a bakesale at 108 Heritage Site

Chill remains in Canada-US soccer rivalry

Despite a thaw, feelings remain intense

Most Read