Carding delays Wranglers

During an interview about the 100 Mile House Wranglers 6-0 shutout of the Sicamous Eagles on Sept. 15, Wranglers general manager and head coach Dale Hladun said it was unfortunate that “due to B.C. Amateur Hockey carding, they had a limited bench with only 14 skaters and we had 19.”

“Sicamous was short-handed because they had a couple of players suspended and they’re waiting to get some kids through BC Hockey approved. That’s the same as us.”

Noting the Wranglers only dressed 19, he added that on game day, they were still waiting to get some players carded.

“Were still waiting to get [Mackenzie] Benn-Wipp carded. It’s been 15 days and I don’t know what the holdup is.”

Benn -Wipp has since been allowed to play.

The coach said there are several teams in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) that are short-handed.

“We’re allowed 20 players, and if you go back in the game reports, teams are dressing anywhere from 16 to 18 guys, and a lot of it has to do with getting approval.”

Hladun added he doesn’t think Hockey Alberta and BC Hockey are co-existing well.

“There are so many more hoops to jump through now. It’s been crazy.

“I’ve had to find team managers in Alberta and local registrars and get different letters – one was a player agreement to play for us and another was just a player release. It’s all over the map.”

Hladun said there are so many organizations in this province that are getting frustrated and angry about what’s going on.

“It’s really sad. The two associations are not communicating very well and it’s hurting the kids.

“I wish some maturity would show up, but that is the red tape we’re dealing with right now.”

The coach said there has been delays in the past but not to the current extent.

“We’re going into our third weekend of the season and there are still so many teams that just don’t have players ready.

“They have the bodies. Sicamous was here; we fed 27 or something guys. But they could only dress [14 players]; it’s pathetic.”

The 100 Mile Free Press called BC Hockey and requested an interview to discuss the concerns.

BC Hockey requested an e-mail outlining the issue and e-mailed the following response from BC Hockey chief executive officer Barry Petrachenko:

“It is inappropriate for BC Hockey, or any of our personnel to comment on the specifics of this situation.

“The transfer of a player can involve sensitive personal information about the player, his parents, and other details relating to their residential qualifications.

“We appreciate the fact that a team waiting on a player transfer wants the process to be as quick as possible, but teams are not privy to all information and therefore are not in a position to provide an accurate assessment of the time required or the details leading to any delays.”