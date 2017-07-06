Ancient sport to be revived in Forest Grove

Deb Blinke (left) and Judy Groff were practicing their horseshoe skills at the Legion barbecue on June 25. The 1st Annual Forest Grove Legion Horseshoe Tournament will be on July 8, with the first round starting at 9 a.m. Max Winkelman photo.

“Basically, what we are doing is just looking for a family activity outside and get some folks outside away from their screens and a little bit of competition,” says Gord Burns, the tournament organizer.

“Horseshoe tournaments, at one time, were kind of a community gathering, that’s where folks got out and met their neighbours.”

The event is a fundraiser for the Forest Grove Legion with a $40 entry fee per team, with each team consisting of two players. The fee also includes a meal coupon.

“We have the facility at the Forest Grove Legion. We’ve improved the pits and thought we’d make a day of it.”

Burns says they’ve had generous support from the businesses in town meaning they’ve got some good prizes, which won’t just be awarded based on skills.

“There’ll be some mystery prizes and that so even beginners will have a chance to get into the winners circle.”

The event includes a barbecue and drinks for the full family.

The format of the tournament will see two people play back to back, one at each end of the pit, with adjustments for juniors, seniors and women, who will pitch from different lines so everyone has an equal chance, says Burns.

“They used to be a big art of Sunday picnics and horse shows and that type of thing historically and you hear stories of some of these guys who would throw ringer after ringer after ringer and I hope there’s still a few in the community who’ll come out and show us how it’s done.”

There are about 12 teams registered so far, and Burns says that if they could hit 20 that would be a great success.

The Legion has four new pits all ready to go, and registration will run until 9 a.m. at the door. Awards will be at approximately 7 p.m. Participants are not required to be members to participate in the event.

Burns says it’s an ancient sport that started with the romans that’s how the soldiers entertained themeselves in the camps between services. Then it became a community sport and “we’re just trying to revive it.”

To register in advance, call or text Gord at 250-489-9380 or email gordburns@cyberlink.ca.