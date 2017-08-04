100 Mile competes in U14 provincials

By Corinne Moore

The U14 provincials were in Barriere on the July 7 to 9 weekend this year.

The 100 Mile team’s first game was on Friday against Merrit. Jackson Hooper and Colton Sanford pitched an amazing game as the score was 10-0. Liam Edle received the MVP. This was a great start of provincials for our team.

The second game was against Prince George which theywon 11-0. In the second inning, first batter, Aidan Moore hit a home run over the fence. Hooper and Moore were on fire pitching. The MVP went to Kyson Hopson.

The first game on Saturday was against Terrace and the team lost 6-4. In the first two innings, the score was 2-1 then 100 Mile tied it up in the third. In the fourth inning, Terrace got ahead by two runs and 100 Mile ran out of time in the fifth. The team played really well and they were having fun too! Aidan Moore received the MVP.

The team played Fleetwood next and won 16-4. Colton Sanford had a really good game pitching! MVP went to Aidan Moore

The last game of the day was against Barriere. This was the best game the kids played all weekend. They lost 5-3 but the game was enjoyable to watch.

In the finals, the team played Fleetwood again and won, but lost to Terrace for the Bronze.

It was a great weekend for the ball games.