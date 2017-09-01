The NDP’s hand in the ICBC mess

A letter to the editor of the 100 Mile Free Press by Joe Sawchuck

To the editor:

David Eby is two faced. Why?

His latest comments is that ICBC is in a financial mess. In his comments, he fails to omit that the former NDP Dave Barrett government established taxpayer owned car insurance.

After the NDP government was defeated by the Social Credit party government of Bill Bennett, in 1975-76, the new government had to bail out their government run insurance corporation in the amount of $181 million dollars, just only after two years after it began operations.

At the same time, the NDP ICBC had been so mismanaged, with insurance being sold significantly underpriced, that the new government was forced to increase insurance rates by 25 per cent to bring the corporation back to a profitable margin.

In the court room, lawyer David Eby states all facts regarding legal cases, so why does he not list all factors regarding his comments on ICBC, instead of spreading all out propaganda.

Typical of all NDPer’s not doing any research before making comments. Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan