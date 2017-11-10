Rec Centre expansion proposal exciting

A letter to the editor by Gaven Crites

To the editor:

After hearing small rumblings about it for a few months, I was pleased to read about the proposed SCRC expansion officially in the Free Press.

I think this is a very exciting proposition for our little community.

If the final design does, in fact, include the turf field, walking track and basketball court, it will be a great asset for a majority of the user groups in town.

Sure our taxes will go up some if the project gets the green light, but I think it’s a good investment compared to another much more expensive idea floating around.

Gaven Crites

100 Mile House

