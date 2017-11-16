Rec Centre expansion disappointment

A letter to the editor by Jeanette D. Gellein

To the editor:

When I read the article in the Oct. 26 Free Press with regards to a proposed expansion of the existing recreation centre at an estimated cost of $14.5 million I was amazed and disappointed.

When a telephone survey was done several years ago the majority of taxpayers contacted were in agreement with a pool being built for the 100 Mile area.

The South Cariboo Aquatic Society had an architect plan drawn up for an aquatic centre at a cost of $15.1 million, not the $18.5 as stated in the Free Press. Presently an almost identical pool design is being built in Vanderhoof at a cost of $12 million of which $8 million in grant money and $4 million by taxpayers.

The aquatic society had over 700 paid members who paid membership year after year in the hope a pool would be built. Countless other people donated money and positive feedback at our information booths. Gold Trail Recycling collected money from people donating their recycling money.

When you compare swim lessons, school groups, seniors, teenagers, family fun time, therapy sessions for health issues etc. an aquatic centre is more valuable in a community than the Rec Cenre expansion.

Soccer can be played for five months a year on our excellent outdoor soccer fields.

Not every family can afford to put their children in hockey or skating lessons. Not every child wants to or is able to participate in these sports – But every child and every other age group enjoys being in the water even if they are not great swimmers.

The Aquatic Society received very little support or endorsement from our elected representatives.

Jeanette D. Gellein

108 Mile Ranch

