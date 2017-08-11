Prime Minister’s media coverage too saturated

To the editor:

Recently, the ever-present media captured our fabulously photogenic Prime Minister getting into a kayak, losing his balance and unceremoniously falling in the water.

Why is this newsworthy?

Everyone knows Justin Trudeau can’t balance a budget, and probably never will, so why would anyone be surprised to learn he can’t maintain his own balance.

Now I’ll tell you what would have been newsworthy: if Andrew Scheer, the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, had come running out of the bushes dressed in blue tights with the Maple Leaf emblazoned on his chest and a matching cape billowing behind him and then proceeded to tip Justin out of his kayak while shouting, “I’m here to save Canada! Take my picture! Take my picture!”

Lloyd Atkins

Vernon