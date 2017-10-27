Prime minister better suited for game-show host

To the editor:

During the House of Commons Question Period last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced opposition grilling over his Finance Minister’s alleged conflict of interest, and expertly managed to put his foot firmly in his mouth — twice — by referring to “conflict of ethics.”

He’s obviously more comfortable on the road in Canada or abroad with his “sock diplomacy.” There, he’s relaxed among adoring selfie-groupies who treat him as a rock star in appearances at pride parades, female equality summits, fall fair tractor rides or teen events. Especially when he’s compared to the current occupant of the White House.

Hopes were so high with the stunning 2015 election victory when he promised “Sunny Ways” with positive politics for a change and an open and transparent government.

The shambolic mishandling of the election reform file, huge budget deficits, mass confusion on asylum-seeker policies, marijuana legislation that may well go up in smoke, delays and resignations in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Inquiry, and many more unkept election pledges are all indicative of a failing grade for the first two years of this Liberal mandate.

The writing was on the Ottawa pig-pen wall last week when editorials and leading columnists from Canada’s national newspapers dealt out scathing report cards on the advocate of change, who has turned out to be just another promise-breaking politician.

With that star-boy charm, pretty face and famous name he may be more suited to a job as a game-show host.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White have been affably smiling non-stop on “America’s Game” for 35 years. Maybe part of the NAFTA agreement would switch that to “Canada’s Game,” with the game-show host and his letter-turner replaced by our PM and his Finance Minister on Wheel Of Fortune.

Bernie Smith

Parksville