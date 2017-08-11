A letter to the editor of the 100 Mile Free Press by Joe Sawchuck

To the editor:

In the B.C. legislature, in the past, John Horgan would make comments about Christy Clark taking too long to announce by-election dates and not doing so, left taxpayers in those ridings without any representation.

Christy Clark will be resigning from being B.C. Liberal leader, and also resigning from her MLA seat, on Aug. 4.

That means that a by-election must be called to fill her vacant MLA seat.

Now is John Horgan an honest John or a dishonest John?

With Christy Clark resigning her MLA seat that will leave the B.C. Liberals with 42 seats to the NDP minority government with the B.C. Greens at 44 seats.

Horgan must have a by-election date within six months after Christy’s resignation.

Horgan can stall this date as long as he wants to make sure that he has a majority vote for the September/fall sitting of the legislature. This would make him a dishonest John.

John should relate to his past comments about Christy taking too long to call a by-election and John should call a by-election as soon as possible after her resignation on Aug. 4. This would make him an honest John.

John fails to realize that “what comes around, goes around.”

Joe Sawchuck

Duncan