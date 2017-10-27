Drivers need to change their habits

Photo radar should be returned to general use

To the editor:

Changes are required in the habits of drivers to keep our ICBC rates at an affordable level.

It seems drivers are much more aggressive, causing more accidents on our highways. Drivers who disregard our traffic laws should pay much higher fines. Anyone driving at more than two times the posted speed should be arrested and their vehicle impounded. Their licenses should be suspended for a one-year minimum, and their vehicle seized and become the property of the Province.

To help our police in catching these drivers, photo radar should be returned to general use and all traffic light intersections should have cameras. Blood alcohol levels should be reduced to 0.5.

With the use of marijuana shortly to become legal, mandatory screening should be utilized, much the same as the blood alcohol testing currently being used. It is well known that marijuana delays reaction time, making it dangerous for all drivers on the road.

Distracted driving is causing many accidents, many of which are fatal. Some drivers focused on their cell phones still do not get the message!

The fines should be increased and doubled on any repeat convictions.

It is my conviction that GPS screens are, at times, distractions just as significant as those from handheld or other portable devices.

Cal Groening

Mission

Previous story
GUEST COLUMN: B.C. should learn from Norway’s example

Just Posted

Proposed rec centre concept includes turf field, walking track

Pool not affordable, says working group vice-chair

Canim Lake Dancers return from China

Dancers part of a ten day international festival

PSO Escape Room a fun, family fundraiser

Get pseudo-snowed in at an old cabin or chain-ganged into solving clues

Surveys beginning to show economic impact of wildfires in the Interior

An estimated $23 million in lost business occurred in the first five weeks after the fires.

Politicians endorse rec centre design

Financing plan the next step

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

Reporter leaving 100 Mile Free Press

Tara Sprickerhoff is transferring to Williams Lake

Twitter blocks Russian ads from appearing on its site

The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

PPWC donates $12,000 to fire departments

Money a thank you for work during wildfires

Protesters gather during Shuswap man’s court appearance

Group in Vernon remembers missing and murdered women after police find human remains on property

Author of Robert Pickton book won’t comment on North Okanagan farm search

Lorimer Shenher takes to twitter after police search Silver Creek property near Salmon Arm

Who is the baby in this picture?

Local wants to return photo to original owner

New child-soldier plan expected at Vancouver peacekeeping summit

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will host representatives from about 80 countries in November

Former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal running for BC Liberal leadership

Grewal says he’s running on an ‘experienced, successful’ track record

Most Read