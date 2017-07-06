Being the better man

A weekly family column for the 100 Mile Free Press.

We went on our first big road trip with the baby this weekend, to visit friends in Vancouver.

We had to stop a bunch of times on the way there, but only twice on the way back to feed and change him (which was great).

Personally, I absolutely hate driving in Vancouver. I’m generally really quite good with directions, having driven across the country a couple of times, having had to cover sports games in various places across Ontario and having lived in multiple big Canadian cities. Yet, in Vancouver I usually get lost, from accidentally leaving Canada without a passport and reindeer antlers on the car to getting lost in the backcountry of the lower mainland, I’ve done it. However, most of that was before I had GPS on my phone, so this time it went off without a hitch.

We took our “nice” car which in addition to being distinctly Cariboo (from cow poo to dust as discussed in a previous column) now has a broken side mirror resulting from cows scratching an itch on it sometime overnight. Meanwhile, it seemed like every car we saw was a luxury car from Porsches, to BMWs and more. I’m not sure we could have stuck out more if I had ridden in on a tame coyote.

Meanwhile, our friends, who moved to Vancouver just this winter, were house shopping. This was an exercise in depression; even just their current rent was $1,000/month more than I make every month, nevermind what a mortgage would cost.

Now, you may think this may have left me questioning my self-worth a little, leave me feeling a bit depressed or perhaps jealous but you’d be wrong. Obviously, I’m way above any of that.

When I was a kid, one of my best friends; he’d been teaching chess since he was in his early teens, was phenomenal at pretty much all sports, did just a hair better in school and had a hot girlfriend.

This led me to do a lot of self-reflection, on what I am better at, what I have that others don’t have and made me consider that it’s only a snapshot in time.

Now, more than a decade later, I’m happily married with a great baby living in one of the most beautiful places on earth. Meanwhile, my smarter, more athletic friend with the hot girlfriend has sunk all the way down to being a doctor…

Please excuse me while I close Facebook and go outside to offer myself to the mosquitoes. Or, at least I would if I didn’t have to go and change a diaper first.

