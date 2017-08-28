Whole Foods prices to get cheaper, says Amazon

Online retailer said prices would be slashed as of Monday

Prices are about to get a whole lot cheaper at Whole Foods following Amazon’s acquisition of the health food chain.

The grocery store, derisively nicknamed ‘Whole Paycheque,’ is getting a face lift with cheaper prices announced across the board, including Whole Trade bananas, organic avocados, organic large brown eggs, organic responsibly-farmed salmon and tilapia, organic baby kale and baby lettuce, animal-welfare-rated 85 per cent lean ground beef, creamy and crunchy almond butter, organic Gala and Fuji apples, organic rotisserie chicken, 365 Everyday Value organic butter and more.

READ: Amazon is buying Whole Foods in $13.7B deal

The $13.7 billion deal was first announced in June and marked Amazon’s a serious foray into brick-and-mortar grocery sales for the online juggernaut.

Whole Foods had struggled to differentiate itself from competitors now also offering a a plethora of fresh and organic foods. In addition to other natural and organic grocers, it has cited pressure from restaurant chains, meal-delivery companies and traditional supermarkets.

Amazon isn’t the only online retailer reaching into grocery stores. Google and Walmart announced a deal to offer hundreds of thousands of items for voice shopping via Google Assistant. The deal would include free two-day shipping and a pickup discount. Unlike the Whole Foods price slashing however, this is currently U.S.-only.

– With files from The Canadian Press

