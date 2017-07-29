BREAKING: Evacuation order issued for village of Clinton

The Village of Clinton, which has been on evacuation alert since July 14, has now gone to evacuation order as of late afternoon on Saturday, July 29.

“The wind whipped the fire up and it crossed the Bonaparte River,” Clinton resident Susan Swan tells The Journal. She adds that aircraft are hitting the fire “hard, and often.”

The Evacuation Order also extends to several properties northeast of Clinton: 925, 955, 985 McCall Road, and 780, 793, 799, 802, 807, 808, 815, 820, 823, 825 Valley Road.

The Cariboo Regional District has also ordered an Evacuation Order for several properties east of Highway 97 to Little Green Lake, approximately 3 km North following the shoreline of Green Lake, including Watch Lake.

Highway 97 has been closed at 70 Mile House and south of Clinton at the junction with Loon Lake Road due to the fire. The highway will remain open southbound at Clinton to support the evacuation of residents to Kamloops.

The Elephant Hill fire, which started as a two-hectare blaze south of Ashcroft on the evening of July 6, has now spread to cover 70,000 hectares, forced the evacuation of hundreds of people, and destroyed more than 100 residences and properties.

Clinton Mayor Jim Rivett issued the order at 4 p.m. on July 29, saying, “A rapidly moving wildfire is currently located near the Village of Clinton. Because of the potential danger to life and health, the Village of Clinton has ordered everyone within the Village of Clinton to evacuate, with the exception of the Chasm Mill site.

“If you are in the described area, you must leave immediately. It is suggested that evacuees shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers. If you have large animals/livestock in need of shelter, please contact the TNRD Emergency Operation Centre at 1-866-377-7188.

“If you require support services such as food and accommodation please register at the Sandman Centre at 300 Lorne Street, Kamloops, B.C.

“If you do not require these services all evacuees are still required to register with the Red Cross at 1-800-863-6582 or www.redcross.ca.”