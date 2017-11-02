Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

Police warn parents after a trick-or-treater came home with marijuana gummies.

The Victoria Police Department is sending out a warning this week to all parents after a family in James Bay found marijuana edibles in their child’s halloween candy.

Police say they were called to the 100-block of Simcoe Street after cautious parents discovered a package of fruit gummies on Tuesday night, after their child told them they also received a protein bar and peanuts from the same home.

Officers spoke to the residents at the home where the parents believed the package came from and determined that the person “appeared to not be aware of safe Halloween practices and may not have been aware of what had been handed out,” according to a release from the VicPD.

The person was instructed to not hand out any more candy that night and turn off their lights in the front of the house to deter other trick-or-treaters.

Due to this singular incident, police are urging other parents — particularly those who went trick-or-treating in the James Bay area to check all their children’s candy and report anything out of the ordinary to your local police detachment.

Previous story
Cuban baseball-player smugglers face sentencing
Next story
Russia hackers had targets worldwide

Just Posted

Travel advisory in effect due to freezing rain

Multiple MVIs along Horse Lake Road

Update: One person injured and one person dead after early morning shooting

Injured person is in the 100 Mile Hospital

Erratic tractor-trailer driver believed to have smoked cocaine

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

Proposed rec centre concept includes turf field, walking track

Pool not affordable, says working group vice-chair

Canim Lake Dancers return from China

Dancers part of a ten day international festival

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

Reporter leaving 100 Mile Free Press

Tara Sprickerhoff is transferring to Williams Lake

Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

Police warn parents after a trick-or-treater came home with marijuana gummies.

PPWC donates $12,000 to fire departments

Money a thank you for work during wildfires

Russia hackers had targets worldwide

The Russian hackers who targeted the U.S. presidential election had targets outside Hillary Clinton’s campaign

Cuban baseball-player smugglers face sentencing

A sports agent and a baseball trainer are facing prison time for illegally smuggling Cuban players into the U.S.

Who is the baby in this picture?

Local wants to return photo to original owner

Trucker killed in fiery crash a father of nine

Family identifies trucker killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash as father of nine

Astros win first World Series crown

Astros top Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series

Most Read