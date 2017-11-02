Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

The Victoria Police Department is sending out a warning this week to all parents after a family in James Bay found marijuana edibles in their child’s halloween candy.

Police say they were called to the 100-block of Simcoe Street after cautious parents discovered a package of fruit gummies on Tuesday night, after their child told them they also received a protein bar and peanuts from the same home.

Officers spoke to the residents at the home where the parents believed the package came from and determined that the person “appeared to not be aware of safe Halloween practices and may not have been aware of what had been handed out,” according to a release from the VicPD.

The person was instructed to not hand out any more candy that night and turn off their lights in the front of the house to deter other trick-or-treaters.

Due to this singular incident, police are urging other parents — particularly those who went trick-or-treating in the James Bay area to check all their children’s candy and report anything out of the ordinary to your local police detachment.