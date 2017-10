An MVI along Horse Lake Road resulted in a roll-over. The driver of the vehicle exited and appeared to be doing okay. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

Beware of the road conditions this morning.

Drive BC is warning drivers of freezing rain on the roads and Highway 97 between the Loon Lake turn-off to 20 km north of Lac la Hache.

A travel advisory is in effect.

There are at least two MVIs along Horse Lake Road.

In a rollover pictured above, the single driver was outside walking and appeared to be doing okay.