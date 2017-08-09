TNRD to livestream Elephant Hill wildfire meeting on August 10

Thick smoke — as seen here in Ashcroft — from the Elephant Hill wildfire continues to blanket the region. Photo by Barbara Roden.

The livestream will be available in Cache Creek, 100 Mile, and Kamloops, as well as on Facebook.

An information meeting to provide an update on the Elephant Hill Wildfire will be livestreamed on Thursday, August 10, at 6 p.m.

Viewers can watch this live broadcast from various locations that have been arranged, or they can choose to watch the broadcast from their own location and device.

The livestream of the meeting can be viewed in the following locations:

Village of Cache Creek Council Chambers at 1389 Quartz Road in Cache Creek

District of 100 Mile House Community Hall at 240 Third Street in 100 Mile House

Sandman Reception Centre in Kamloops (for those staying in group lodging)

Thompson-Nicola Regional District Civic Building at 465 Victoria Street in Kamloops

For those who want to watch the livestream from their location and device, the meeting will be livestreamed on the TNRD Facebook page. A recorded version of the event will also be available on the tnrd.ca website following the livestreamed event.

Representatives from BC Wildfire Management Branch, RCMP, Interior Health, and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District will be available to provide information and answer questions.

During this wildfire event, the TNRD began livestreaming information meetings regarding the Elephant Hill fire. This has proven to be a very popular method of reaching the public, with online viewership vastly outweighing in-person meeting attendance.

Delivering the meeting through online livestreaming while also providing various locations for attendees to watch allows those who are impacted by the fire to access the information regardless of where they are. Consistent with the previous livestreamed events, viewers will be able to pose questions to the presenters during the meeting.

The Elephant Hill wildfire, which started on July 6, now covers more than 117,000 hectares and continues to be only 30 per cent contained. Evacuation orders and alerts, as well as one State of Local Emergency, remain in place in various areas of the TNRD, and Highway 97 remains closed between the junctions with Highway 99 and Highway 24.