Survey to gauge B.C. interior shopping habits

100 Mile House is included in a comprehensive survey by Black Press to gain greater insight on consumer shopping patterns.

Readers of Black Press BC North community newspapers, reaching from Ashcroft to Haida Gwaii, will have a chance to win a cool $1,000 for completing an online survey that will help local businesses better understand customers in their community.

Black Press has partnered with respected research company Pulse Research to bring the Pulse of BC North survey to readers, which looks at the shopping plans and priorities of our readers and their media reading habits.

Reader answers will help gauge the current consumer climate to help local businesses craft new and better ways to serve their clients and customers.

Responses will be kept confidential; reader contact information will only be gathered in order to enter their name into a prize draw for a $1,000 cash prize or one of five $100 grocery cards to be given away across the Black Press BC North region.

The online survey takes about 35 to 40 minutes, erasing the need for readers to spend long periods of time on the phone answering questions.

“We are very excited to be part of this invaluable survey that looks at our readers shopping plans for the upcoming year,” said Martina Dopf, publisher of the 100 Mile Free Press.

“I am confident that gathering this information, will no doubt benefit both our readers and local businesses in all of our communities”

The Pulse Research survey has already been successful for businesses.

In fact, one client took the results of the research to the bank and was able to secure a loan to expand their business, on the strength of the research.

Among the benefits of the study is allowing businesses to identify niche areas of their business, including showing potential areas for growth or expansion.

Pulse Research was founded in 1985 to provide publishing clients with research-based advertising sales and marketing programs designed to get results.

They are able to deliver insight to businesses that are currently faced with an ever-changing mix of products and services, including web, niche, special sections and deals. Check out www.pulseresearch.com/bcnorth to complete the survey and to enter the prize draws.