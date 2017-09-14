Sept. 14: ‘We are continuing to make really good progress’

“We haven’t seen any further growth in the fire; still 60 per cent contained; 192,725 hectares. We are continuing to make really good progress,” says Fire Information Officer for the Elephant Hill fire, Erin Catherall.

Despite the rain that has been received, fuels are still really dry, meaning a substantial amount of rain is needed to make a solid impact, says Catherall.

“Fire activity has lessened. We are still seeing smouldering ground fire and we do have crews that are actioning hot spots along the fire perimeter and up and around communities as well.”

They did an infrared scan in the Sheridan Lake area yesterday and are actioning those identified hot spots, says Catherall. The area restriction around the Elephant Hill fire has also been updated, she says. Check the BC Wildfire Service website for the full details.

“Today we’re expecting sunny conditions; winds north to northwesterly. So 10 to 15 km/h, gusting to 30 km/h. We’ll see high temperatures near 16 degrees Celcius and then we’re going to see generally sunny conditions for tomorrow with temperatures climbing back up to seasonal values near 20 degrees. We won’t really see strong winds and just the standard afternoon gustiness due to afternoon heating.”